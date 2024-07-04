‘Trap’: M Night Shyamalan drops second trailer for his new movie

Warner Bros will debut Shyamalan’s Trap in theaters starting on August 2nd, 2024.

Trap Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Director M Night Shyamalan, who is known for horror classics like The Sixth Sense, has dropped the second trailer for his next film, Trap.

The serial killer thriller is the director’s follow-up to 2023’s polarizing Knock at the Cabin, though he did executive produce daughter Ishana Shyamalan’s The Watchers in the meantime.

Starring Josh Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue in lead roles, Trap revolves around a father and teen daughter who attend a pop concert, where they realize they are at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Hartnett is a doting father by day and a serial killer by night who is wanted by cops. Once he realises that he is trapped at a famous pop star’s concert with his daughter (Ariel Donoghue) which was elaborately set by the cops, he unleashes his inner evil nature and causes chaos at the venue, hoping to escape from hundreds of policemen without a trace.

Trap co-stars Ariel Donoghue, Hayley Mills, Alison Pill, Marnie McPhail, and Vanessa Smythe, plus Saleka Shyamalan as “Lady Raven,” the pop star turned snare.

The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and Shyamalan.

