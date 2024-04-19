‘Trap’ Trailer: M Night Shyamalan’s new film lets a serial killer loose at a pop concert

The film is due in cinemas on August 9, 2024.

Trap Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Warner Bros has unveiled an official trailer for the next M Night Shyamalan film titled Trap, days after it was first shown during the Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation in early April.

Josh Hartnett stars as a father who takes his teenage daughter to a pop star concert. The cast also includes Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Allison Pill.

The trailer shows Hartnett’s character with his daughter, Jody (Donoghue), at a concert for pop star Lady Raven (played by Shyamalan’s daughter and R&B singer, Saleka). When Hartnett goes to the bathroom, he finds groups of federal agents looking for a serial killer whom a concession worker refers to as “The Butcher,” named for the way he “goes around just chopping people up.” The trailer then reveals Hartnett to be the killer, who is holding a victim hostage and now must find his way out of the concert venue.

With cinematography by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and a score by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir, Trap is a nice compliment to M. Night’s daughter’s first film The Watchers also out in theatres this summer.

Trap marks Shyamalan’s first venture with Warner Bros. following his transition from Universal.

