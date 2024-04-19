  • Friday, April 19, 2024
‘Trap’ Trailer: M Night Shyamalan’s new film lets a serial killer loose at a pop concert

The film is due in cinemas on August 9, 2024.

Trap Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Warner Bros has unveiled an official trailer for the next M Night Shyamalan film titled Trap, days after it was first shown during the Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation in early April.

Josh Hartnett stars as a father who takes his teenage daughter to a pop star concert. The cast also includes Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Allison Pill.

The trailer shows Hartnett’s character with his daughter, Jody (Donoghue), at a concert for pop star Lady Raven (played by Shyamalan’s daughter and R&B singer, Saleka). When Hartnett goes to the bathroom, he finds groups of federal agents looking for a serial killer whom a concession worker refers to as “The Butcher,” named for the way he “goes around just chopping people up.” The trailer then reveals Hartnett to be the killer, who is holding a victim hostage and now must find his way out of the concert venue.

With cinematography by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and a score by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir, Trap is a nice compliment to M. Night’s daughter’s first film The Watchers also out in theatres this summer.

Trap marks Shyamalan’s first venture with Warner Bros. following his transition from Universal.

The film is due in cinemas on August 9, 2024.

