Trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 to be out in April first week?

By Murtuza Iqbal







John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on Eid this year, and a few days ago, the makers had unveiled a new poster of the film in which they had revealed that John will be seen in a double role.

However, soon, there were reports that the actor will not be seen in a double role, but it in a triple role. And now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of the film will be out in the first week of April.





A source told the portal, "Satyameva Jayate 2 is a crucial film for the makers. They are confident that it has all the ingredients of a mass masala entertainer and that it can work big time at the box office, just like its predecessor. And this time there are 3 characters of lead actor John Abraham. The makers unveiled a poster of John fighting with John a few days back and it increased the buzz of the film. And when the trailer will be out, the hype will touch the roof."







"The makers are planning to release Satyameva Jayate 2's trailer in the first week of April. This would give them a nice 40-day window to promote the film and release the songs. Also, before the trailer is unveiled, the makers plan to launch another poster, showing all the three John Abraham's. It is sure to create frenzy among the masses," added the source.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khoshla Kumar in the lead role.












