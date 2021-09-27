Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh is hilarious

Honsla Rakh poster (Photo from Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

The much-awaited trailer of the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh was released on Monday (27). The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.

Diljit took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He tweeted, “Tension Vension Mard Ni Lende..Dinde Fattey Chakk..Rakh HONSLA RAKH 🤰🏻👨🏻‍🍼#HonslaRakh 15th October Worldwide Trailer Out Now 👼🏽 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐋𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐇 🍼@bajwasonam @ishehnaaz_gill #ShindaGrewal.”

https://t.co/aQj6XtVOxM Tension Vension Mard Ni Lende..Dinde Fattey Chakk..Rakh HONSLA RAKH 🤰🏻👨🏻‍🍼👩🏻‍🍼 #HonslaRakh 15th October Worldwide Trailer Out Now 👼🏽 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐋𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐇 🍼@bajwasonam @ishehnaaz_gill #ShindaGrewal — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 27, 2021

Well, the trailer of Honsla Rakh is impressive. It’s hilarious and will make you laugh out loud. Diljit is excellent in the trailer; his comic timing is just perfect. Shehnaaz Gill looks damn pretty in the trailer, and even her performance looks promising. Sonam Bajwa has not been given much scope here.

Also, the music that we get to hear in the trailer is amazing. We surely can’t wait for the songs to be out.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh is slated to release on 15th October 2021. The movie will mark Shehnaaz’s debut as a lead. This will be for the first time when her fans will get to see her on the big screen after her stint in Bigg Boss season 13. Fans of Shehnaaz are eagerly waiting for the movie.

Honsla Rakh is Diljit’s first film as a producer.