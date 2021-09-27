Website Logo
  • Monday, September 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041

Entertainment

Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh is hilarious

Honsla Rakh poster (Photo from Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

The much-awaited trailer of the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh was released on Monday (27). The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.

Diljit took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He tweeted, “Tension Vension Mard Ni Lende..Dinde Fattey Chakk..Rakh HONSLA RAKH 🤰🏻👨🏻‍🍼#HonslaRakh 15th October Worldwide Trailer Out Now 👼🏽 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐋𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐇 🍼@bajwasonam @ishehnaaz_gill #ShindaGrewal.”

 

Well, the trailer of Honsla Rakh is impressive. It’s hilarious and will make you laugh out loud. Diljit is excellent in the trailer; his comic timing is just perfect. Shehnaaz Gill looks damn pretty in the trailer, and even her performance looks promising. Sonam Bajwa has not been given much scope here.

Also, the music that we get to hear in the trailer is amazing. We surely can’t wait for the songs to be out.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh is slated to release on 15th October 2021. The movie will mark Shehnaaz’s debut as a lead. This will be for the first time when her fans will get to see her on the big screen after her stint in Bigg Boss season 13. Fans of Shehnaaz are eagerly waiting for the movie.

Honsla Rakh is Diljit’s first film as a producer.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Exclusive: “I’m happy it wasn’t dragged,” says actor Param Singh as his show Ishk Par…
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s guest appearance in Antim turned into a full-length role
Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi starrer Bhavai receives show-cause notice from CBFC for flouting certification rules
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan takes home a hefty paycheque for his next with Sajid Nadiadwala
Entertainment
Radhika Apte wraps up filming her next Forensic
Entertainment
Kanta Laga choreographer Atul Jindal: We have to go through criticism and love at the…
Entertainment
Honsla Rakh: Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa’s film to…
Entertainment
Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty confirms that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer will hit…
Entertainment
Bhramam teaser: This Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer looks like an interesting remake of Andhadhun
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra attends the 1st Himalayan Film Festival; Shershaah gets screened at the…
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez approached to replace Kajal Aggarwal in The Ghost
Entertainment
Regina Cassandra joins Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi on the cast Amazon Prime…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer…
Cyclone Gulab: Two reported dead in eastern India
England allrounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from Tests
Bollywood ready to bounce back; theatrical release dates of multiple…
The History Corridor: How Noor Inayat Khan helped in Britain’s…
Hatha Yoga: Building a different kind of toughness