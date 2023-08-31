Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 31, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Trailer for Riz Ahmed-starrer ‘Fingernails’ out

The upcoming film is scheduled to debut next month at the Toronto International Film Festival before it arrives in limited theatres on October 27, 2023.

A still from Fingernails

By: Mohnish Singh

The trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi psychological romantic drama film Fingernails is out now.

Headlined by Riz Ahmed, Jessie Buckley, and Jeremy Allen White, the upcoming film is scheduled to debut next month at the Toronto International Film Festival before it arrives in limited theatres on October 27, 2023.

It will also be released on the streaming platform Apple TV+ on November 3, 2023.

Fingernails, which has Christos Nikou serving as both the writer and director, chronicles the story of a woman named Anna (Jessie Buckley), who starts working at an organisation that works to identify and explore whether the romantic relationship in a given couple is true or not.

“Anna and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It has been proven by a controversial new technology,” the official synopsis reads. “There is just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Riz Ahmed).”

Luke Wilson, Annie Murphy, and Nina Kiri round out the cast of Fingernails.

There is a starry production team behind Fingernails, including Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini, and Andrew Upton all credited as producers with Jerome Duboz executive producing.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

MUSIC
India’s music scene has changed drastically, artists are empowered: Shreya Ghoshal
Entertainment
‘Jawan’ Trailer: SRK-starrer promises action, drama and punchy dialogues
Entertainment
Birthday Special: 5 films that prove Rajkummar Rao’s versatility
FEATURES
Kaykay Chauhan: AR Rahman changed the face of Indian film music
NEWS
BFI London Film Festival adds Deepa Mehta and Tarsem Singh’s films to competition
Entertainment
From Sara Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan with fervour
Entertainment
Sunny Deol reveals he was dyslexic as a child
NEWS
Furniture for Life appoints Nina Wadia as brand ambassador
Entertainment
Creative hunger was getting a little lost in TV: Mohit Raina
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan attends ‘Jawan’ pre-release event in Chennai
Entertainment
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Songs to dedicate to your siblings
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of ‘Jawan’ release
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW