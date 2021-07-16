Website Logo
  • Friday, July 16, 2021
Entertainment

Toofaan movie review: Farhan Akhtar punches hard and saves this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial

Toofaan Poster (Photo credit: Farhan Akhtar/Twitter)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar had earlier worked together in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was an amazing movie. The actor-director duo has now teamed up for Toofaan which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Toofaan is about a local gangster Ajju Bhai (Farhan Akhtar) who gets interested in boxing. However, he starts taking it seriously after he meets Dr. Ananya (Mrunal Thakur), and she explains to him that he wants to be Ajju Bhai or the boxing champion Aziz Ali.

Aziz starts training under Nana Prabhu (Paresh Rawal), a veteran boxing coach and Ananya’s father. He becomes a state-level champion, but things don’t go as planned, and Aziz is banned from boxing for five years. After five years, the boxing federation lifts the ban, but Aziz is not interested in returning to the ring. But, he later decides to make a comeback, and how and why he makes a comeback forms the rest of the story…

The basic concept of the film is quite regular. We have seen many films that showcased that the guy was good for nothing; he meets a girl, falls in love, and decides to achieve something in his life. Toofaan also has the similar concept.

So, when you have a very basic concept like this, the screenplay and the narration have to be wow, and that’s not something we get in Toofaan. The screenplay of the film is not up to the mark in the first half, and it fails to keep us engaged. Also, there are a few scenes in the movie that will remind you of Mary Kom and Sultan.

However, the movie picks up well in the last 60 mins. There’s an emotional scene that touches the right chords of our hearts and makes our eyes moist, and the boxing matches are very well shot.

Talking about performances, Farhan Akhtar is the saving grace of Toofaan. He has given one of the best performances of his career in the film, and we won’t be surprised if he wins awards for it. Mrunal Thakur is damn good in her role and leaves a strong impact. Paresh Rawal and Hussain Dalal also impress us with their act.

Coming to music, the songs in Toofaan are strictly average. The only track that leaves a mark is Star Hai Tu.

Overall, Toofaan is a run-of-the-mill Bollywood film, but if you are a Farhan Akhtar fan it’s a must-watch for you.

Ratings: 2.5/5

Watch the trailer here…

