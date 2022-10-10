Tom Cruise set to become first actor to shoot a film in outer space; Bourne Identity director Doug Liman to direct

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Tom Cruise is in the process of inking a deal with Universal Films Entertainment Group (UFEG) for a high-profile film mounted on a lavish scale. If the deal materialises, the star with shoot his next film on the International Space Station. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

A leading publication reports that Cruise has reportedly joined forces with Bourne Identity director Doug Liman on a film that involves filming in space, an idea that was first put forward in 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into the works.

UFEG Chairman Donna Langley revealed to BBC that a large part of the film would be shot on earth, culminating in “the character [going] up to space to save the day”.

“We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station. And hopefully, he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station. He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth,” she told BBC.

Talking about the project, Liman said last year that he was more confident about making a film in space after shooting Locked Down in a deserted London amid the pandemic.

“It connects to Locked Down because the same producer who a year ago came to me and said how would you like to try to shoot a movie in outer space? That’s PJ van Sandwijk, and he’s the same person who said to Steve Knight and myself on July 1, what about you guys writing a movie for us to shoot in September? But here’s the thing. When a producer proposes something crazy to you, like, let’s try to shoot a movie in outer space, and NASA and SpaceX sign on, and Tom Cruise signs on…you’re just a little bit more receptive when that same producer says I got another crazy idea, and that became Locked Down,” he said.

