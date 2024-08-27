  • Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Business

Tilda partners with LOVO to empower women

LOVO is known for its efforts to address issues such as poverty, unemployment, and domestic violence

This partnership is part of Tilda’s broader commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

By: Eastern Eye

TILDA has announced a new partnership with Ladies of Virtue Outreach CIC (LOVO), a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting women and their families.

As part of this collaboration, Tilda will donate £10,000 to LOVO, which will be used to fund the organisation’s initiatives over the next 12 months. The partnership will also include joint community activities aimed at promoting cultural diversity and empowering women, according to a statement.

LOVO is known for its efforts to address issues such as poverty, unemployment, and domestic violence within communities. The organisation’s work is centred around five core pillars: Community, Growth, Gratitude, Self-Care, and Wisdom. A key element of LOVO’s mission is the weekly global lunch held in Peckham, where women from various cultural backgrounds share traditional meals.

The donation from Tilda will specifically support LOVO’s English language programmes and the weekly global lunches.

Ola Olive Stephen, founder and director of LOVO,said, “This partnership with Tilda is a significant step forward for our organisation. The funds will enable us to reach more women and provide them with the tools and support they need to overcome their challenges and lead fulfilling lives.”

The Tilda and LOVO partnership will also feature a series of community events throughout the year, designed to engage local communities and offer support and resources.

The first of these events took place in June, with activities such as a Zumba class, a nutritionist’s talk, and a well-being session. A second major event is planned for September, continuing the collaboration’s efforts to make a meaningful impact.

Jean Phillipe, managing director of Tilda, said, “We are honoured to partner with LOVO on its mission to empower women now and in the future. At Tilda, we are committed to supporting initiatives that align with our belief in the importance of strengthening our community and cultural diversity.”

This partnership is part of Tilda’s broader commitment to social and environmental responsibility, as demonstrated by its B Corp certification in 2023, the statement added.

