Tiger Shroff’s first look from Ganapath unveiled

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, the makers of Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath had announced the film with a motion poster. And today, they have unveiled the actor’s first look from the movie.

Tiger, who plays the role of a boxer in the film, took to Instagram to share the first look. He captioned it as, “Yaaron ka yaar hu ❤️, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @pooja_ent @rajeev_chudasama.”

Tiger’s look is good, and of course we get a glimpse of his chiselled body in it. The movie is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era; it will portray a never-seen-before world.

Ganapath will be directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Pooja Entertainment. Bahl has earlier helmed films like Queen, Shaandaar and Super 30.







Ganapath will be a two-part franchise and the first instalment will release in 2022.

While the makers have not yet officially announced the name of the female lead, a few days ago there were reports that Nora Fatehi and Nupur Sanon will be seen opposite Tiger in Ganapath.

A source had told an entertainment portal, “Nora has been dropping by the Pooja Entertainment office off late and this has not gone unnoticed by the media. However, contrary to reports of her doing an item number in Bellbottom, Nora has in fact been signed for a full-length feature film. The film in question is Ganapath, and she will be seen playing the second female lead opposite Tiger, while Nupur Sanon has been signed to play the first female lead.”





