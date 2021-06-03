Website Logo
  Thursday, June 03, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 338,013
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,899
Today's Cases 134,105
Entertainment

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani booked for violating lockdown rules

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

There were reports that recently Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were caught by Mumbai Police as the two were roaming in the Bandra Bandstand area (suburban Mumbai) during the lockdown. Now, according to the news agency ANI, both the actors have been booked for violating lockdown rules.

ANI tweeted, “An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police. The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn’t give a valid reasons to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.”

Even Mumbai Police tweeted about it, but they didn’t mention Disha and Tiger’s name. However, in their tweet, they used the names of their movies.

Mumbai Police tweeted, “In the ongoing  ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19.”

Tiger and Disha have been reportedly dating each other for the past few years. Both the actors had featured together in Baaghi 2.

Talking about their upcoming projects, Tiger will be seen in films like Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. Meanwhile, Disha has Ek Villan Returns and KTina in her kitty.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

