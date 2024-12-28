Skip to content
Thick fog disrupts flights across major UK airports

By Eastern Eye Dec 28, 2024
Fog grounded flights at several major UK airports on Friday, the air traffic control authority (NATS) said.Cancellations and delays of several hours to landings and take-offs struck hubs including London Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester, aircraft tracking website Flightradar24 indicated.

"Due to widespread fog, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at several airports across the UK today" for safety reasons, NATS said in a statement.

"Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline." (AFP)

Manmohan Singh: The scholar who unlocked India's economy

Manmohan Singh

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Manmohan Singh: The scholar who unlocked India's economy

HE DREW the roadmap of India's economic reform, unshackled it from the licence raj and pulled it back from the brink when even its gold reserve was pledged. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was the scholar and architect of the India of today who evolved into a stubbornly resolute politician.

Unassuming, erudite, soft-spoken and a consensus builder, Manmohan Singh died on Thursday (26) night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

Keep ReadingShow less
India lose five after Smith's heroics put Australia in charge

Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his century

Jono Searle/AAP Image via REUTERS

India lose five after Smith's heroics put Australia in charge

AUSTRALIA's fiery pace attack destroyed India's top order on Friday (27) to put them in the driving seat of the fourth Test after they set a daunting first innings target on the back of Steve Smith's 34th Test century.

The visitors were 164-5 at the close on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, still 310 runs adrift after Australia was out for 474 soon after lunch, buoyed by Smith's stylish 140.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manmohan-Singh-Getty

Known for his quiet and measured approach, Singh served as prime minister for two terms and is credited with steering the country towards significant economic reforms and growth. (Photo: Getty Images)

Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92

INDIA's former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. The first Sikh to hold the office, Singh was being treated for age-related health issues. He was admitted to a hospital after a sudden loss of consciousness, where he later died.

Singh was widely regarded as one of India's most accomplished leaders. Known for his quiet and measured approach, he served as prime minister for two terms and is credited with steering the country towards significant economic reforms and growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nigel-Farage-Getty

Nigel Farage called the milestone a 'historic moment.' (Photo: Getty Images)

Reform UK membership surpasses Conservative Party for the first time

MEMBERSHIP of the Reform UK party has surpassed that of the Conservative Party for the first time, the party announced on Thursday.

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader and a key figure in the Brexit movement, called the milestone a "historic moment."

Keep ReadingShow less
tsunami-chennai-getty

Women light candles during a ceremony held on the 20th anniversary for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai on December 26, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Asia marks 20 years since 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

MOURNERS gathered across Asia on Thursday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which claimed the lives of 220,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

Ceremonies were held in affected regions, including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, and Thailand, to honour those who perished.

Keep ReadingShow less
