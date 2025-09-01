Skip to content
The Story Behind Glowborne: A Chess Set Reimagined Through Culture & Heritage | Anika Chowdhuryplay icon
The Story Behind Glowborne: A Chess Set Reimagined Through Culture & Heritage | Anika Chowdhury

Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 01, 2025
Interview with Urvashi Pathania | EasternEye
Interview with Urvashi Pathania | EasternEye

Entertainment

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout

The new Harry Potter series stars Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout

Instagram/harrypotterhbonotofficial
Entertainment

‘Harry Potter’ filming in London sparks anger as locals claim no consent for Privet Drive remake

Justin Bieber at an Indian bride’s wedding in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber makes surprise entry at an Indian bride’s wedding in Los Angeles

Instagram/justinstournews
Entertainment

Justin Bieber shocks guests with wedding surprise for Indian bride in Los Angeles as fans call it the best gift

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Farhan Akhtar confirms Jee Le Zaraa is not shelved but cast uncertain

Instagram/priyankachopra
Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar says ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ will happen but drops bombshell that Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif may exit

Fifth Harmony comeback 2025
Fifth Harmony reunite on stage in Dallas after seven years
Getty Images
Entertainment

Fifth Harmony stuns Dallas with comeback at Jonas Brothers gig while Camila Cabello performs solo in Sydney

Heidi Klum

Heidi and Leni Klum pose together in co-ordinated Intimissimi gowns at the Venice Film Festival

Instagram/heidiklum
Entertainment

Heidi Klum Venice Film Festival look with daughter Leni reignites criticism over mother-daughter lingerie fashion partnership

Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday says years of blind optimism kept him going before Saiyaara

Instagram/ahaanpandayy
Entertainment

Ahaan Panday says Bollywood wronged him and admits he was delusional before 'Saiyaara' broke box office records

Arts & Culture

Glowborne

Each character in the set has been carefully designed to reflect cultural narratives

Glowborne
Art & Culture

Anika Chowdhury reimagines chess with Glowborne, reviving its South Asian and East African origins

Piranhas’ police box

The piece was originally one of nine works that appeared across London in August 2024

Getty Images
Art & Culture

Banksy’s ‘Piranhas’ police box heads to London Museum

viral qawwali group UK tour

The group have introduced fresh orchestral elements and added instruments to expand their live sound

Qawwal Group
Art & Culture

Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal Group brings viral energy and rich heritage to UK tour

Navratri gets a global tune with Gujarati–British folk fusion
Art & Culture

Navratri gets a global tune with Gujarati–British folk fusion

Mahesh Liloriya
Tarek Amin

A visual dialogue between flesh and spirit

Manzu Islam
Art & Culture

Tarek Amin's 'Echoes of Existence' showcases bodies caught in time and reaching for escape

Manzu Islam
Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari

The song delivers a strong critique of social inequality

Run it Agency
Art & Culture

Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari for new single ‘Bees & Honey’

Lifestyle

Mounjaro price rise

Eli Lilly has agreed a discounted supply deal for its weight-loss drug Mounjaro

iStock
Health

Mounjaro’s highest dose to rise from £122 to £247.50, not £330

chicken-pox-istock

The Department of Health said the rollout would reduce missed days at nursery and school, cut time parents take off work, and save the NHS about £15 million a year. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock
Health

England to introduce free chickenpox vaccine for children from 2026

Naga Munchetty urges women to prioritise their health

Naga Munchetty

Health

Naga Munchetty urges women to prioritise their health

London temple project for Shree Banke Bihari launched
Spirituality

London temple project for Shree Banke Bihari launched

Mahesh Liloriya
Dickie and Watt

Dickie and Watt launched BrewDog at the age of 24

Getty Images
Food

BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie leaves after 17 years as James Watt steps back

Serena Williams

Williams explained that her weight challenges began after the birth of her first daughter

Getty Images
Health

Serena Williams says GLP-1 made her feel light physically and mentally after 31lb loss

