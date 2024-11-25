Birmingham Rep’s The Snowman returns to Peacock Theatre

The show features music by Howard Blake, including the iconic Walking in the Air, performed live by an orchestra.

Based on Raymond Briggs’ picture book and the animated film, the stage adaptation is a staple of the holiday season.

By: EasternEye

BIRMINGHAM Rep’s production of The Snowman has returned for its 27th year at London’s Peacock Theatre, running from 23 November 2024 to 4 January 2025.

Directed by Bill Alexander, with choreography by Robert North and design by Ruari Murchison, the production tells the story of a young boy who befriends a snowman brought to life on Christmas Eve. Together, they journey to the North Pole, meeting characters such as dancing penguins, a snow princess, and Father Christmas.

The performance includes accessible shows, featuring a relaxed performance on 4 December at 2.30 pm and an audio-described show with a touch tour on 14 December at 7 pm.

Tickets are priced from £18 and can be booked at www.sadlerswells.com or by calling 020 7863 8000.