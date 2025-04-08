Robert Pattinson joins Christopher Nolan’s £200M epic adaptation of 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey is quietly shaping into one of his biggest undertakings yet. Now, word is out that Robert Pattinson is taking on the role of Hermes, the fast-footed Greek god often seen ferrying messages between gods and mortals. The update comes from the Italian magazine Chi, which reports that Pattinson will play the trickster deity known for his sharp tongue, quick mind, and ability to slip between worlds.

Production on The Odyssey kicked off earlier this year, with filming already underway in scenic locations like Sicily, Greece, Morocco, and the UK. The story, of course, draws from Homer’s famous epic, following Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War, facing monsters, temptresses, and curses from the gods along the way. Hermes, in mythology, often aids Odysseus during this perilous journey, making Pattinson’s role a key one.

Could Pattinson bring the trickster god Hermes to life in Nolan’s next epic? Getty Images





Only a few cast roles have been officially confirmed so far. Matt Damon will lead as Odysseus, while Tom Holland is widely believed to be playing his son, Telemachus. Set photos suggest Zendaya could be stepping into the role of Athena, goddess of wisdom and war. The cast is stacked with big names: Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo all feature in Nolan’s adaptation.

Other rumours are floating too. Charlize Theron is said to be playing the enchantress Circe. Hathaway may be Odysseus’ long-waiting wife, Penelope. Benny Safdie and Lupita Nyong’o are believed to portray Agamemnon and Clytemnestra, the doomed royal couple from Mycenae.

Tom Holland is believed to play Telemachus, Odysseus’ brave son Reddit





This is also a reunion for Pattinson and Nolan, who last worked together on Tenet. Interestingly, Pattinson also had a quiet influence on Oppenheimer, reportedly gifting Nolan a book that helped inspire the biopic.

Nolan’s take on The Odyssey is reportedly one of his costliest productions yet, with a budget matching that of The Dark Knight Rises at £200 million (₹2,100 crore). The film will be released in IMAX, promising a visually stunning adaptation of the ancient tale.

From Sicily to Morocco, the filmmaker crafts his most ambitious project yet with IMAX-ready visuals Reddit





Set for a July 17, 2026 release, The Odyssey is shaping up to be another unique swing from Nolan, bringing together mythology, drama, and big-screen spectacle.