‘The Night Manager Part-2’ trailer to be out on THIS date

The Night Manager is a Hindi remake of the British television drama of the same name.

The Night Manager Part 2 (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Makers of the upcoming thriller show The Night Manager Part -2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles announced the trailer release date of the series. The official trailer of Part-2 will be out on June 5.

The Night Manager is a Hindi remake of the British television drama of the same name, which was based on John le Carre’s novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

The Night Manager: Part 2 will be streaming from June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.

Aditya who was highly praised for his role earlier said, “The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan. The twists, the thrill, and the tension – will all conclude. The wait for The Night Manager: Part 2 is finally over and we’re looking forward to all the reactions”.

Joining co-actor, Anil Kapor also commented on the sequel announcement and earlier said, “I am overwhelmed with the love and support that our fans have shown for The Night Manager. Their enthusiasm has pushed us to work harder. I can’t wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly will be seen at his best.”