  • Monday, October 11, 2021
Entertainment

The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor announces new film

Arjun Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Arjun Kapoor is on a roll. The actor impressed one and all with his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which was released earlier this year, and now, he has some interesting projects lined up.

Kapoor, on Monday (11), announced his new film titled The Lady Killer. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh, and it will be directed by Ajay Bahl.

The actor took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. He tweeted, “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me. Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar.”

Bahl has earlier helmed films like B.A. Pass (2012) and Section 375 (2019). He has also directed Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr which is yet to hit the big screens.

Talking about other films of Kapoor, the actor will be seen in movies like Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey. Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, is slated to release on 8th July 2022.

Meanwhile, Kuttey, which will be directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, also features Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Radhika Madan.

Eastern Eye

