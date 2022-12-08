The Kirtan Band plays live devotional songs

LIVE PERFORMANCE

PADMAVATI – AN AVATAR

When: Saturday December 10

Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE

What: Renowned artist Bala Devi Chandrashekar presents a dance drama interpretation of an immortal classic from Gita Govindam. This production gives glimpses into the character of Padmavati, the divine consort of Lord Venkateshwara.

www.bhavan.net

THE KIRTAN BAND: AN EVENING OF DEVOTION

When: Saturday December 10

Where: Mahadevi Yoga Centre, 12 Eden Grove, Stapleton House, London N7 8EQ

What: The Kirtan Band will deliver an exciting evening of live devotional songs, kirtan and mantra.

www.eventbrite.com

FAMILY QAWALI NIGHT

When: Saturday December 17

Where: Crystal Plaza, 96 Armoury Road, Birmingham B11 2QB

What: A musically rich evening of live qawwali from the Urooj Qawal Group, in aid of a pioneering cancer treatment programme in Kashmir.

www.eventbrite.com

SOUTH INDIAN MUSIC NIGHT

When: Friday December 30

Where: St Patricks Irish Club, Adelaide Road, Royal Leamington Spa CV32 5AH

What: A fun-filled south Indian music night with live performances from Gaana Kings, A Manoj and Nishanth team.

www.eventbrite.com

NEW YEAR LIVE PUNJABI CONCERT

When: Sunday January 8

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Live Punjabi music concert to celebrate the new year, which is headlined by popular artists Jenny Johal, Jigar, Jang Dhillon, and Baldev Aujla Bullet.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

RAISE THE ROOF

When: Saturday January 14

Where: Opera House, 3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP

What: Live concert promoting mental health and wellbeing, headline by popular British Asian singers Malkit Singh, Navin Kundra, and Arjun, performing bhangra, Bollywood and r’n’b hits.

www.atgtickets.com

ROOTS & CHANGES LIVE

When: Sunday January 29

Where: Elliot Hall in Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA

What: A contemporary bhajan concert headlined by acclaimed singer Bhavik Haria, melding Indian and wes­t­ern influences to create an eclectic sound.

www.harrowarts.com

JAVED ALI LIVE

When: Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5

Where: De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU; and Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Live music concert headlined by popular singer Javed Ali, with a full live band, where he will perform his greatest hits and all-time classics.

www.rockonmusicuk.com

THEATRE

PARADISE NOW!

When: Until Saturday January 21

Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ

What: Rakhee Thakrar and Shazia Nicholls are part of a talented cast in the story of six women drawn in by a multi-level marketing scheme, which looks at ambition, exploitation, and connection in a fractured world.

www.bushtheatre.co.uk

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday January 15

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Ch­aring Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

www.lifeofpionstage.com

HAKAWATIS: WOMEN OF THE ARABIAN NIGHTS

When: Until Sunday January 14

Where: Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, 21 New Globe Walk, Bankside, London SE1 9DT

What: Fearless new play written by Hannah Khalil and directed by Pooja Ghai, which is a retelling of a classic feminist story featured in One Thousand and One Nights.

www.shakespearesglobe.com

CINDERELLA

When: Until Saturday December 31

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Family pantomime suitable for all ages, which includes slapstick comedy and catchy musical numbers. The cast includes popular performer Parle Patel and TV legend Sue Holderness.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL

When: Tuesday January 17 – Saturday January 21

Where: The Marlowe, The Friars, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AS

What: Stage adaptation of the best-selling book and hit film about an eclectic group of British retirees embarking on a new life in India continues its UK tour. Check website for tour dates.

www.marigoldshow.com

COMEDY

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Saturday December 17

Where: Camberley Theatre, Knoll Road, Camberley GU15 3SY

What: Laughter filled stand-up shows featuring Muhsin Yesilada, Sukh Ojla, Kane Brown, and Firuz Ozari. Check website for further tour dates.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

THE INDIANS ARE COMING

When: Sunday December 18

Where: The Wardrobe, 6 St Peter’s Square, Leeds LS9 8AH; and Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LJ

What: Two stand-up comedy shows in Leeds (5pm) and Manchester (8pm), in one day featuring top talents such as Sukh Ojla, Jay Sodagar, Preet Singh and Raj Poojara.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

GUZ KHAN LIVE

When: Sunday January 15

Where: The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford Manchester M50 3AZ

What: The Man Like Mobeen star and Hollywood actor kicks off his new stand-up tour, which sees him deliver a unique laughter-filled take on relat­able sub­jects. Check website for dates.

www.guzkhanlive.co.uk

PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

When: Tuesday January 17

Where: Royal & Derngate, 19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP

What: The acclaimed funny man carries on his hit stand-up tour with rescheduled dates. He dissects diverse topics that include UK’s handling of the pandemic, fame, and England football fans.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

CLASSES

INDIAN DANCE WORKSHOP

When: Saturday December 10

Where: Sawston Library, 41 New Road, Cambridge CB22 3BP

What: A beginner’s workshop conducted by Ranjini Nair that teaches steps, gestures, expressions, and movements used in the Kuchipudi-style of classical Indian dancing.

www.library.live

INDIAN PARTY FOOD WITH CHEF KANTHI

When: Monday December 12

Where: The Community Kitchen, 113 Queens Road, Brighton BN1 3XG

What: Cooking class where you learn to make Indian street food-inspired party platters for the festive sea­son, followed by a sit-down meal.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday January 7

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ing­r­e­d­ients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course .

cookingwithmonisha.com