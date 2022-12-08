The Kirtan Band plays live devotional songs

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
PADMAVATI – AN AVATAR
When: Saturday December 10
Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE
What: Renowned artist Bala Devi Chandrashekar presents a dance drama interpretation of an immortal classic from Gita Govindam. This production gives glimpses into the character of Padmavati, the divine consort of Lord Venkateshwara.
www.bhavan.net
THE KIRTAN BAND: AN EVENING OF DEVOTION
When: Saturday December 10
Where: Mahadevi Yoga Centre, 12 Eden Grove, Stapleton House, London N7 8EQ
What: The Kirtan Band will deliver an exciting evening of live devotional songs, kirtan and mantra.
www.eventbrite.com
FAMILY QAWALI NIGHT
When: Saturday December 17
Where: Crystal Plaza, 96 Armoury Road, Birmingham B11 2QB
What: A musically rich evening of live qawwali from the Urooj Qawal Group, in aid of a pioneering cancer treatment programme in Kashmir.
www.eventbrite.com
SOUTH INDIAN MUSIC NIGHT
When: Friday December 30
Where: St Patricks Irish Club, Adelaide Road, Royal Leamington Spa CV32 5AH
What: A fun-filled south Indian music night with live performances from Gaana Kings, A Manoj and Nishanth team.
www.eventbrite.com
NEW YEAR LIVE PUNJABI CONCERT
When: Sunday January 8
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Live Punjabi music concert to celebrate the new year, which is headlined by popular artists Jenny Johal, Jigar, Jang Dhillon, and Baldev Aujla Bullet.
www.becktheatre.org.uk
RAISE THE ROOF
When: Saturday January 14
Where: Opera House, 3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP
What: Live concert promoting mental health and wellbeing, headline by popular British Asian singers Malkit Singh, Navin Kundra, and Arjun, performing bhangra, Bollywood and r’n’b hits.
www.atgtickets.com
ROOTS & CHANGES LIVE
When: Sunday January 29
Where: Elliot Hall in Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA
What: A contemporary bhajan concert headlined by acclaimed singer Bhavik Haria, melding Indian and western influences to create an eclectic sound.
www.harrowarts.com
JAVED ALI LIVE
When: Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5
Where: De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU; and Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Live music concert headlined by popular singer Javed Ali, with a full live band, where he will perform his greatest hits and all-time classics.
www.rockonmusicuk.com
THEATRE
PARADISE NOW!
When: Until Saturday January 21
Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ
What: Rakhee Thakrar and Shazia Nicholls are part of a talented cast in the story of six women drawn in by a multi-level marketing scheme, which looks at ambition, exploitation, and connection in a fractured world.
www.bushtheatre.co.uk
LIFE OF PI
When: Until Sunday January 15
Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.
www.lifeofpionstage.com
HAKAWATIS: WOMEN OF THE ARABIAN NIGHTS
When: Until Sunday January 14
Where: Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, 21 New Globe Walk, Bankside, London SE1 9DT
What: Fearless new play written by Hannah Khalil and directed by Pooja Ghai, which is a retelling of a classic feminist story featured in One Thousand and One Nights.
www.shakespearesglobe.com
CINDERELLA
When: Until Saturday December 31
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Family pantomime suitable for all ages, which includes slapstick comedy and catchy musical numbers. The cast includes popular performer Parle Patel and TV legend Sue Holderness.
www.becktheatre.org.uk
THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL
When: Tuesday January 17 – Saturday January 21
Where: The Marlowe, The Friars, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AS
What: Stage adaptation of the best-selling book and hit film about an eclectic group of British retirees embarking on a new life in India continues its UK tour. Check website for tour dates.
www.marigoldshow.com
COMEDY
DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW
When: Saturday December 17
Where: Camberley Theatre, Knoll Road, Camberley GU15 3SY
What: Laughter filled stand-up shows featuring Muhsin Yesilada, Sukh Ojla, Kane Brown, and Firuz Ozari. Check website for further tour dates.
www.luventertainment.co.uk
THE INDIANS ARE COMING
When: Sunday December 18
Where: The Wardrobe, 6 St Peter’s Square, Leeds LS9 8AH; and Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LJ
What: Two stand-up comedy shows in Leeds (5pm) and Manchester (8pm), in one day featuring top talents such as Sukh Ojla, Jay Sodagar, Preet Singh and Raj Poojara.
www.luventertainment.co.uk
GUZ KHAN LIVE
When: Sunday January 15
Where: The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford Manchester M50 3AZ
What: The Man Like Mobeen star and Hollywood actor kicks off his new stand-up tour, which sees him deliver a unique laughter-filled take on relatable subjects. Check website for dates.
www.guzkhanlive.co.uk
PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN
When: Tuesday January 17
Where: Royal & Derngate, 19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP
What: The acclaimed funny man carries on his hit stand-up tour with rescheduled dates. He dissects diverse topics that include UK’s handling of the pandemic, fame, and England football fans.
www.royalandderngate.co.uk
CLASSES
INDIAN DANCE WORKSHOP
When: Saturday December 10
Where: Sawston Library, 41 New Road, Cambridge CB22 3BP
What: A beginner’s workshop conducted by Ranjini Nair that teaches steps, gestures, expressions, and movements used in the Kuchipudi-style of classical Indian dancing.
www.library.live
INDIAN PARTY FOOD WITH CHEF KANTHI
When: Monday December 12
Where: The Community Kitchen, 113 Queens Road, Brighton BN1 3XG
What: Cooking class where you learn to make Indian street food-inspired party platters for the festive season, followed by a sit-down meal.
www.eventbrite.com
FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE
When: Saturday January 7
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course .
cookingwithmonisha.com