Website Logo
  • Monday, October 31, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

The Devil’s Hour star Nikesh Patel: ‘There’s this assumption that if you’re a person of colour, you’ve immediately got access to this bank of good accents’

Patel recalls how growing up as a child of immigrants he was taught to keep his head down and don’t get involved in politics.

Nikesh Patel (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BFI)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Nikesh Patel, who is best known for his role as Aafrin Dalal in the TV series Indian Summers, Kash Khan in the mini-series Four Weddings and A Funeral, and Tom Kapoor in the popular sitcom Starstruck, can be currently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s The Devil’s Star.

A chilling psychological thriller, which started streaming on the platform on October 28, The Devil’s Hour revolves around a woman, Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), who is increasingly worried about her creepy son’s lack of emotion. The six-episode series by Tom Moran stars Patel in the role of DI Ravi Dhillon, a detective investigating a missing boy and on the trail of a suspected serial killer. His search soon leads him to Lucy’s door.

Talking about the series, Patel tells a publication, “It doesn’t feel typical of a British crime drama. You usually either get Midsomer Murders — which I have done — or something hyper-stylised, hardcore, and gritty. This feels like its own thing.”

The actor, who has never played a police officer before, adds, “It’s quite a nice variation not to see the male detective who is like stomping in and knocking down doors… I couldn’t be a homicide detective. Fuck that.”

Born in Wembley to Indian pharmacist parents, Patel shares how he is often told to do an Indian accent. “I’m often told to do an Indian accent. I’m like, ‘Great, where from? What generation? Do you want me to do an Indian accent, or have you seen Gandhi and want that?’ There is this assumption that if you’re a person of colour, you have immediately got access to this bank of good accents,” he says.

His experience of a few years in the industry has given him the confidence to not entertain such requests from the makers. “You do have to not be difficult and do things respectfully… which I’m good at,” he comments.

Patel recalls how growing up as a child of immigrants he was taught to keep his head down and don’t get involved in politics. “Don’t ruffle any feathers. Don’t rock the boat. That was drilled into our parents,” he says.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussein suffers heart attack
Entertainment
Siddharth Nigam sets internet on fire as he drops a photo with Salman Khan from…
Entertainment
‘I predicted the doom of ex-Twitter heads,’ says Kangana Ranaut
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas postponed to 2023
Entertainment
Salman Khan wants to spy on Katrina Kaif’s husband Vicky Kaushal
TELEVISION
NCB files chargesheet against Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2020 drug case
Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood yet again; calls it ‘blind, deaf and dumb’
NEWS
Alisha Chinai congratulates UK PM Rishi Sunak by sharing a reel featuring him…
NEWS
Kangana Ranaut shares requests from fans to have her suspended account restored as…
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan unveils ‘Freddy’ first poster
Entertainment
Kalki Koechlin on being typecast because of her skin colour and getting only…
Entertainment
Pragya Kapoor’s Maali the only Indian Feature Film at the Queens World Film…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW