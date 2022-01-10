The Crown: Pakistani star Humayun Saeed roped in to play Princess Diana’s companion Dr Hasnat Khan in Netflix show

Pakistani star Humayun Saeed (Photo credit: Humayun Saeed/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Earlier, it was speculated that Pakistani star Fawad Khan will be seen playing the character of Dr Khan in The Crown.

Pakistani star Humayun Saeed has been cast to portray the character of Dr Hasnat Khan in the much-anticipated fifth season of Netflix’s globally successful series The Crown.

On the hit royal drama, Saeed will play Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon who practised at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital and was in a relationship with Princess Diana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun)

According to Variety, Khan’s 2004 statement to the Metropolitan Police, which was submitted in 2008 to an inquest into Diana’s death, stated that he was in a relationship with her from 1995-1997 and that she broke up with him after she met Dodi Fayed at a holiday with Mohammed Al Fayed and his family.

Fayed and Diana died in a road accident in Paris in 1997.

The Crown, which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, will be Saeed’s first global show. He began his acting career in 1999 with the Pakistani Urdu film Inteha. Later, he went on to feature in several successful films such as the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani franchise and the 2017 romantic comedy Punjab Nahi Jaungi. The 50-year-old actor has also featured on several Pakistani TV shows.

Season five of The Crown features Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana while Khalid Abdalla, of The Kite Runner fame, has been cast as Fayed.

Veteran actor Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

The entertainment industry in Pakistan is thrilled about Saeed taking on such a powerful role in an acclaimed show like The Crown. Several stars from the industry took to social media to congratulate the actor for adding another feather in his cap.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.