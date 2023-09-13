Website Logo
Bollywood News

‘Thank You For Coming’: Ektaa Kapoor on the screening of her film at Toronto Film Festival

Thank You For Coming will hit the theatres on October 6.

Ektaa R Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Producer Ektaa Kapoor is currently in Toronto for the special screening of her film Thank You For Coming.

Helmed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming stars including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

Ahead of the screening, Ektaa expressed her happiness on backing the women-centric film.

Thank You For Coming is an important film for me because it touches upon a crucial aspect of women’s sensuality in a fun yet realistic way. I have enjoyed backing projects where the female leads are taking control of their lives, and you will see the same happening in this film too. Being selected as the only Indian film at the Gala Premiere at TIFF has been extremely encouraging for the team! I think as a Producer when you get recognized for doing something out of the box time and again, it only inspires me to keep pushing the envelope,” she said.

The audience will also see Karan Kundraa and Anil Kapoor in Thank You For Coming, which will hit the theatres on October 6.

Eastern Eye

