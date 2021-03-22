Thalaivi: Ahead of the trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut shares a few stills from the film, showcases her transformation

By Murtuza Iqbal







Kangana Ranaut celebrates her birthday on 23rd March, and on this occasion, the makers of her next film Thalaivi have decided to launch the trailer of the film. It will be launched at two events, one in Mumbai and another one in Chennai.

Ahead of the trailer launch, today, Kangana took to Twitter to share a few stills from the film and showcased her transformation. She tweeted, “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.”

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ



— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic on late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, the trilingual film also stars Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo. It is slated to release on 23rd April 2021.

Talking about other films of Kangana, the actress has Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and Tejas in her kitty. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of Tejas and has wrapped up a schedule for Dhaakad.







Dhaakad is slated to release on 1st October 2021, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda will start rolling in 2022.





