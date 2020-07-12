Television star Parth Samthaan tests positive for Coronavirus

Popular television actor Parth Samthaan, who can be currently seen playing the lead role on Ekta Kapoor’s successful show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans. In his post, he wrote, “Hi everyone, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Although I have mild symptoms, I would urge and request everyone who has been with me in close proximity over the last few days, please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors’ guidance, I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care.”

As Samthaan shared the post on his Instagram account, several of his fans prayed for his speedy recovery. Reacting to his post, his former co-star Hina Khan commented, “You will be fine, my friend… Godspeed! I am just a few buildings away.”

According to reports, shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been stopped after Samthaan’s Coronavirus diagnosis. The official statement from Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms reads: “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay also stars Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel in lead roles. The team had started shooting for the show a couple of days ago, after a complete halt of three months due to the Coronavirus lockdown.