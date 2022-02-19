Website Logo
  Saturday, February 19, 2022
News

Vivek Murthy, family test positive for Covid-19

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. (Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN AMERICAN US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy has said that he along with his wife and two young children have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a series of tweets on Friday (18), Dr Murthy said that his four-year-old daughter last week tested positive for the virus first with fever and sore throat.

“My five-year-old son, my wife Alice, and I have all tested positive for Covid-19. Our son has a runny nose and low-grade fever but is otherwise eating, drinking, playing with his sister, and watching his favourite cartoons,” he said.

He added that he and his wife, Alice Chen, have mild symptoms.

Murthy, 44, said that the family tried to be safe but it becomes difficult when children get sick.

“You want to comfort them when they’re unwell. That often requires being close physically. We’d make that choice again, but I feel for those who struggle to balance protecting themselves with caring for family,” he said.

“My wife has a headache and fatigue. I’m experiencing muscle aches, chills, and sore throat. Our breathing is fine, thankfully. It has been chaotic at home with all of us sick but I wouldn’t want to navigate this with anyone but Alice.”

He added: “When you’ve been as safe as you can, getting Covid-19 can be frustrating and disappointing. I’ve felt that. It can also be a source of shame. Many people assume you must have been careless to get sick. Our safety measures reduce risk but they can’t eliminate risk. Nothing can.”

Murthy also stressed the importance of being vaccinated and boosted against the virus and reiterated the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“One major source of peace of mind for us: we and our son are vaxed/boosted. Vaccines are very effective at saving our lives and keeping us out of the hospital. As parents, I can’t tell you how reassuring it is to know we’ll be able to care for our kids even if we get infected,” he said.

Last year, he said that he has lost 10 members of his family both in the US and India due to Covid.

“Whether you’ve had Covid or not, whatever your beliefs may be, I wish for you the love of family & friends. I know it feels like we’re in endless conflict. But we are brothers and sisters first with common hopes and common concerns. May we all find healing in the days ahead,” he said.

FILE PHOTO: Vivek Murthy, US surgeon general, left, speaks while participating in a roundtable discussion on the impacts of climate change on public health at Howard University with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 7, 2015. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

Murthy assumed the role of surgeon general for the second time in 2021. In 2011, former president Barack Obama tapped him to serve on the advisory group on prevention, health promotion, and integrative and public health.

In an earlier tweet, he said that even though Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation are heading in the right direction, they remain high.

“I know we’re tired of restrictions and requirements, but as the Omicron wave continues to recede, we will be able to start pulling back on restrictions,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

