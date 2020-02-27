Team Durgavati surprises Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood right now. Last year, she starred in four films, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Though Sonchiriya didn’t do well at the box office, Bhumi’s performance in the film was appreciated a lot.

The actress, who is currently busy with the shooting of her next Durgavati, has received multiple Best Actress awards for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh. Recently, she was in for a surprise when the team of Durgavati decided to celebrate their lead actress’ win at the award functions.

A source said, “Bhumi has been sweeping awards left right and centre and the team of Durgavati wanted to throw a special celebration for her! Bhumi was not told about this plan and the entire cast and crew of the film ensured that post pack up she was taken completely by surprise!”

“Bhumi was thrilled and overwhelmed that her team had planned such a sweet and special surprise. She was bowled over by their gesture. There was an elaborate cake cutting ceremony that saw the entire set participate and post this, the crew congratulated her again for bagging all the Best Actress Awards. Bhumi has been wowing audiences and critics with her performances film on film and she is quite over the moon this year with all the top awards including Filmfare that she has been felicitated with,” the source added.

Talking about Durgavati, the film is being presented by Akshay Kumar and it is a remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Telugu film Bhaagamathie.

Well, Bhumi’s first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha released five years ago on 27th Feb. The actress completes five years in the industry today and she posted on Instagram, “Prem and Sandhya ♥️ @ayushmannk #5yearsofDumLagaKeHaisha. Thank you for changing my life,giving me a film that will forever be cherished and a character that has become a part of me. #dumlagakehaisha @yrf @sharatkatariya #maneeshsharma #adityachopra @shanoosharmarahihai.”