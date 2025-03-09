Are Tamil cinema’s big stars failing the industry?

Pop culture has given us some iconic female villains and anti-heroines who embody this unapologetic energy, and honestly, it’s about time we take notes. So, grab your metaphorical black capes and join us as we celebrate the rise of the female villain. Because sometimes, being the bad guy is the best thing a woman can be.

1. Cersei Lannister: The queen who played the game

Cersei didn’t just play the game of thrones, she owned it. Sure, she blew up a sept, orchestrated a few murders, and maybe had a thing for her brother, but can you blame her? In a world where women were either wives or pawns, Cersei said, I’ll take the crown, thanks. She was ruthless, unapologetic, and refused to let anyone, man or woman, stand in her way. Cersei reminds us that sometimes, to win in a man’s world, you must burn it all down. And while she may have lost in the end, no one can deny that she went down with a goblet of wine in her hand and a smirk on her face.

Ruthless, regal, and always two steps ahead—Cersei Lannister knew power like no other - Instagram/gameofthrones





2. Amy Dunne: The mastermind of mayhem

Oh, Amy. The original Cool Girl, the one who never complains, never asks for more, and just exists for male approval, who turned out to be anything but. Amy Dunne didn’t just break the mould, she shattered it into a million pieces and framed someone else for it. Her calculated revenge on Nick wasn’t just about love, but about power. Amy showed us that women don’t have to be victims. Sometimes, they can be the architects of their own justice, even if it involves a little, okay, a lot of, manipulation.

Cool Girl was a lie, but Amy Dunne’s revenge? That was real Youtube/GoneGirl





3. Miranda Priestly: The ice queen with a point

That’s all. Two words that struck fear into the hearts of everyone at Runway. Miranda Priestly wasn’t just a boss, she was the boss. Demanding? Sure. Intimidating? Absolutely. But let’s not forget that she was also a woman at the top of a cutthroat industry, constantly having to prove she belonged there. Miranda didn’t have time to coddle egos or sugarcoat feedback. She was unapologetically herself, and if that made her a villain, so be it. Because let’s be real, women aren’t expected to be that way, and that’s exactly why she owned every room she walked into.

Not bossy, just the boss. Miranda Priestly owned every room she walked into Instagram/Devilwearspradafans





4. Harley Quinn: Chaos, but make it cute

Once a lovesick sidekick, now a full-blown anti-heroine, Harley Quinn embodies the villain era like no other. She walked away from the Joker, literally and figuratively, and started calling the shots for herself. With her unhinged energy, neon chaos, and complete disregard for playing by the rules, Harley reminds us that sometimes, the best thing a woman can do is walk away from what’s destroying her and also set fire to it on the way out.

She traded the Joker for chaos, freedom, and a baseball bat—Harley Quinn’s era is unstoppable /Getty Images





5. Regina George: The unapologetic queen bee

Sure, she was mean, but was she wrong? Regina George knew her power, and she wielded it effortlessly. She controlled the school with one raised eyebrow and destroyed reputations with a single burn book entry. But here’s the thing, she never pretended to be anything other than what she was. And in a world that demands women be likable all the time, that’s powerful.

Mean? Maybe. Iconic? Absolutely. Regina George knew exactly what she was doing Instagram/meangirls

Why the villain era is probably the best era

These characters aren’t just fictional icons, they’re reflections of a cultural shift. Let’s be honest, women are done apologising for their ambition, their anger, and their desires. We’re done being told to shrink, to soften, to settle.

This isn’t about being evil for the sake of it. It’s about rejecting the idea that women have to be nice to be worthy. It’s about prioritising ourselves, our dreams, and our survival in a world that still doesn’t make it easy.

Long live the villains

So, here’s to the women who refuse to play nice. To the ones who’ve been called too much and decided to own it. To the ones who’ve been labelled villains simply because they dared to take up space.

Because that narrative is over. The villain era isn’t about destruction, it’s about self-preservation. It’s about taking up space, demanding respect, and refusing to play by rules designed to keep you small.

This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the rise of the female villain. Let’s raise a glass to the Cerseis, the Amys, and the Mirandas, and to every woman who’s ever been told she’s too much and replied, You’re damn right.

Because sometimes, the best thing a woman can be is a little bit bad. And honestly? It’s kind of iconic.

Welcome to the villain era, ladies. We’ve been waiting for you.

That’s all.