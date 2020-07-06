Tamannaah Bhatia on nepotism: It is there in every profession

Tamannaah Bhatia is a big name down South and has also made a mark in Bollywood. Nowadays, there’s a lot of discussion going on about nepotism in the film industry and recently while talking to a daily Tamannaah spoke up about it.

The actress said, “Nepotism is there in the industry and there are no two things about it. But it is there in every profession. I am not from the film industry, and I had no godfather when I started. I should be honest; I didn’t know anything about the south Indian film industry when I started. For me, what stood out was just merit and talent. This cannot be the reason for not doing well in life. A lot of the recent crop of actors like Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana have had their own journey. They are shining are because people like them. Everyone might have a different journey, but then if their work is good, people will like them.”

Due to lockdown the shooting of the films has been stalled, however, things are getting better and the government has given permission for the shoot, but the makers have to follow a guideline. While talking about it, she said, “I think it will take a couple of months more for things to get back to regular shooting. Especially in the bigger films where you need a lot of people in the background. I don’t see anything starting off immediately.”

Talking about Tamannaah’s movies, the actress has films like Bole Chudiyan, Seetimaarr (Telugu), and That Is Mahalakshmi (Telugu) in her kitty.