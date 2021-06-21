Website Logo
  Tuesday, June 22, 2021
FILM

Tamannaah Bhatia and team wrap up Maestro

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh, and Nithiin in principal roles, Maestro is one of the most anticipated films in Telugu. What makes it so eagerly awaited is the fact that it is the official remake of the superhit Hindi film Andhadhun (2018) which won Ayushmann Khurrana his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

The Telugu remake of Andhadhun has been in the news ever since the makers obtained its official rights. The latest update on the forthcoming project is that the team has wrapped up its shoot. The final schedule took place in Hyderabad.

The makers had to put the shoot on hold due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The team came together to resume filming the pending portion recently. They are now gearing up to kick-start the post-production work. The release date of the film is also expected to be announced soon.

Maestro was the first Tollywood film to resume production after the lockdown in Telangana. In the remake, Nithiin plays the same role which Ayushmann Khurrana did in the original. Nabha will take over Radhika Apte’s character while Tamannaah steps into the mighty shoes of seasoned actress Tabu. It also features Naresh, Jishhusen Gupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, and Srinivas Reddy in supporting roles.

Maestro marks the 30th film of Telugu actor Nithiin’s career and expectations are riding really high on it. The makers had unveiled the first look of the film on the actor’s birthday. It received thunderous response from viewers.

Directed by successful Telugu filmmaker Merlapaka Gandhi, Maestro is bankrolled by producers N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

