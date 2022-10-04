Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Taissa Farmiga returning for The Nun 2

The Nun was a prequel spin-off to 2016’s The Conjuring 2 and featured Bonnie Aarons as the titular demonic nun.

Taissa Farmiga (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Taissa Farmiga is set to reprise her role of Sister Irene in the upcoming sequel of the gothic supernatural horror film ”The Nun”.

She joins previously announced movie lead Storm Reid in the upcoming installment of the 2018 film of the same name.

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, The Nun 2 will be directed by Michael Chaves, who previously helmed the 2021 horror movie Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The Nun was a prequel spin-off to 2016’s ”The Conjuring 2” and featured Bonnie Aarons as the titular demonic nun.

Set in a monastery in 1952, the story saw a priest and a young nun, played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, respectively, attempting to fight off the nun’s evil possessions.

The sequel also said to be set in the 1950s, chronicles how the nun still lurks, contrary to some people’s belief.

Akela Cooper has penned the screenplay of ”The Nun 2” with current revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

It is produced by James Wan and Peter Safran through their banners, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company, respectively. The duo has produced all eight of the Conjuring Universe movies.

The film is set to be released on September 8, 2023.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
BJP leader slams Adipurush director Om Raut; asks him to remove ‘objectionable scenes’
Hollywood News
Ryan Reynolds talks about breaking the internet with announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine…
Entertainment
Netizens troll Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush for shoddy VFX and cartoonish look,…
Hollywood News
Wakanda Forever trailer introduces new Black Panther to MCU after T’Challa’s death
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Falguni Pathak match dance steps at Garba night in Mumbai leaving fans…
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson’s Brazilian look-alike is a hit in Rio de Janeiro but gets bitten by…
Hollywood News
Adam Levine’s wife supports him at concert in Las Vegas amid cheating scandal
News
‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my…
TELEVISION
From street bazaars of Tajikistan to Bigg Boss fame, Abdu Rozik’s story of…
NEWS
10-year-old influencer Aqsa Masrat takes internet by storm with her videos
Hollywood News
Marvel Studios greenlights Deadpool 4 two years before the release of Deadpool 3?
TELEVISION
Dheeraj Dhoopar dazzles in this monochromatic regal Kashmiri look
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW