Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154

Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba to premiere on Netflix in July

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles, Bollywood film Haseen Dillruba is set to release digitally on Netflix, the streamer announced on Thursday. The streaming media giant has set July 2, 2021, for the digital premiere of the much-awaited film.

Directed by Vinil Mathew from the script written by well-known screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery that revolves around a woman who finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband.

Pannu, who is known for playing a diverse range of characters in films across languages, took to Twitter to share the announcement teaser of the film. “Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. Haseen Dillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix,” wrote the actress who won the prestigious Filmfare Award for delivering a strong performance in her last release Thappad (2020), directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Successful filmmaker Aanand L Rai has bankrolled Haseen Dillruba under his production house Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

The film was initially scheduled to have a theatrical release in September 2020. However, the makers had to push it indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic which had delayed filming by several months. The team wrapped up the shoot in the month of October 2020. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the film would stream on its platform.

Apart from Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu has almost half a dozen interesting projects on her platter right now. Some of her upcoming films include Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Rashmi Rocket, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. Each film presents her in a different avatar. While she has already wrapped up some of them, others are set to roll as soon as filming is allowed in Mumbai.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Singer Neeti Mohan welcomes first child with husband Nihaar Pandya
FILM
Karan Johar locks title for his next directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
FILM
Kirti Kulhari’s Shaadisthan set for digital premiere on June 11 on Disney+ Hotstar
FILM
Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Jaya Bachchan on 48th wedding anniversary
FILM
Ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar in Pakistan to be converted into museums
NEWS
China wants more ‘loveable’ image to expand friend circle
News
Reliance Industries chief Ambani draws nil salary in 2020-21
FILM
Mahesh Babu and Kamal Haasan to star in AR Murugadoss’ next?
FILM
Pankaj Tripathi to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2?
NEWS
Raj and DK on The Family Man 2: It has proved to be…
NEWS
Kirron Kher makes an appearance in son Sikander Kher’s Insta live, thanks fans…
INDIA
Vistara explores new avenues to boost earning, aims 70 planes’ fleet by 2023
Eastern Eye

Videos

#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba to premiere on Netflix in July
Singer Neeti Mohan welcomes first child with husband Nihaar Pandya
Karan Johar locks title for his next directorial starring Ranveer…
Kirti Kulhari’s Shaadisthan set for digital premiere on June 11…
Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Jaya Bachchan on 48th wedding…
Ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar in Pakistan to…