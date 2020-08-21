Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket to start rolling in November this year

Taapsee Pannu currently has films like Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, Loopa Lapeta, and Anurag Kashyap’s next in her kitty. But of course, due to the pandemic, she wasn’t shooting for any of the movies.

However, in November, Taapsee will be back on the sets. Rashmi Rocket will go on the floors in November this year and the actress took to Instagram to inform her fans about it.

She posted, “Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP.”

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket also stars Priyanshu Painyuli. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and will narrate the story of an athlete from Gujarat.

The movie was announced in August last year. While announcing the film, Taapsee had posted, “On your marks… ‪Get set…. ‪Halo.. ‪Meet the headstrong ‪And fearless #RashmiRocket. @akvarious #RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @iammangopeople @nehaanand21 @pranjalnk @shubhshivdasani Music for the motion poster: @leslelewisofficial ‪Shooting starts soon 🙂 .”

This year, Taapsee was seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The movie had received a great response from the critics and also did quite well at the box office. Taapsee’s performance in the film was amazing and she is surely one of the tough contenders to win Best Actress award next year.