Taapsee Pannu reacts to IT raids at her property, says ‘not so sasti anymore’


Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



On 3rd March 2021, the Income Tax department raided Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s property in Mumbai. Both the celebs had not yet given any statement on the same, but today, Taapsee took to Twitter to write about the IT raids.

In a series of tweets, she wrote, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily. 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- “not so sasti” anymore.”

While Taapsee has reacted to the raids in a light-hearted and sarcastic way, we wonder how will Anurag Kashyap react to it.

Taapsee and Anurag were shooting for their movie Dobaaraa when the IT raids took place. The filmmaker and the actress have earlier worked together in the 2018 release Manmarziyaan.

Taapsee is currently one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She has movies like Haseen Dillruba (releasing on Netflix), Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?.

Reportedly, she will also be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s next. But, the movie is yet to be officially announced.













