Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut’s comments: It’s disheartening to see someone making a mockery out of outsiders

A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut gave an interview to Republic TV in which she spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise was a murder and not a suicide. She went on to target actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker by calling them, B-grade actresses.
Kangana said in the interview, “For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person.”
Taapsee and Swara both took to Twitter to give Kangana a befitting reply. Check out their tweets here…
Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020
“ -Needy outsider
– B grade actress
(But) – better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓
Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽
Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020
Well, Taapsee also spoke to Hindustan Times and said, “It’s disheartening to see someone making a mockery out of outsiders and the industry that has given us so much. Imagine the parents whose kids are coming into the industry. What will they think of us? Like we are some nasty evil people sitting here to eat outsiders?”
On being asked about the ‘we love Karan Johar’ comment, Taapsee said, “I never mentioned anywhere I like Karan Johar or anyone she alleges, but I have never said I hate them either. So, the fact that you don’t hate someone she hates, is equivalent to ‘you like that person and you suck up to that person’? I don’t even know him behind formal ‘hi, hello, thank you’. How is this even logical?”
Further talking about Kangana’s comment that they don’t have work, Taapsee stated, “In the last three years, I have been doing at least four films every year, and have five announced films right now. Who says I don’t get enough work? I decided to keep my career graph slow and steady and that’s exactly how it’s been going. Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that Kangana and her sister (Rangoli Chandel) try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me, is actually an equal level of harassment, if not more. All this because I refuse to sing her tune and because I refuse to see her as the flag bearer of outsiders because we all are not bitter people?”
Well, we wonder if now Kangana will have something more to say about Taapsee’s statements.