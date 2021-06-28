Website Logo
  • Monday, June 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 396,730
Total Cases 30,279,331
Today's Fatalities 979
Today's Cases 46,148
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 396,730
Total Cases 30,279,331
Today's Fatalities 979
Today's Cases 46,148

CRICKET

T20 World Cup to be moved from India to UAE, says Ganguly

File photo of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)

By: SattwikBiswal

THE Twenty20 World Cup will be moved to the United Arab Emirates from India due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s cricket chief Sourav Ganguly told local media on Monday (28).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it had told the world body of its decision to host the event in the UAE in October and November.

“We have officially intimated the ICC (International Cricket Council) that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates,” Ganguly, president of the BCCI, told the Press Trust of India news agency.

He added that “the details are being chalked out”.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the qualifiers may take place in Oman while the rest of the matches will be at three UAE venues including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The ICC had given the BCCI a deadline of the end of June to decide the host country for T20’s showpiece event due the Covid situation in India.

India has eased some lockdown restrictions in recent weeks as it emerges from a surge in infections and deaths in April and May.

The BCCI had already moved the suspended Indian Premier League to the UAE in September-October after the T20 tournament was halted on May 4 following a number of players and team officials getting infected with Covid.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Sri Lanka suspends 3 cricketers for bio-bubble breach in England
Sports
#unfollowcricketers: Sri Lanka fans abandon players after drubbing
Sports
Dawid Malan back in form as England sweep Sri Lanka in T20 series
Sports
Twenty20 World Cup to be played in UAE from October 17, report
Sports
England’s Buttler ruled out of Sri Lanka matches
Sports
Kohli defends team combination after WTC final defeat
Sports
Kohli calls for World Test final to be played over three matches
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli bemused by lack of warm-up matches before England series
Sports
England defeat Sri Lanka hands down in first T20
Sports
Vaughan, Pietersen slam possibility of families not travelling with England players for the…
Sports
Conway, De Kock sign for Southern Brave in cricket’s Hundred
HEADLINE STORY
New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final
Eastern Eye

Videos

Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15
Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘No going back’ after July 19, says UK government as…
Arjun Kapoor: A year ago I was deflated, tired and…
Booster plan to offer Covid, flu jabs at same time…
Sri Lanka suspends 3 cricketers for bio-bubble breach in England
India overtakes US in administering Covid vaccines, says its health…
‘Black and Asian people more likely to report high-impact chronic…