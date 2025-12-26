Skip to content
Sydney Sweeney says new thriller 'The Housemaid' could save lives and calls it a 'dream project'

Dec 26, 2025

Sydney Sweeney Calls The Housemaid a “Dream Project” Calls The Housemaid a “Dream Project”

The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden's 2022 international bestseller, has generated considerable buzz particularly among TikTok's reading community.

Highlights

  • Sweeney stars in The Housemaid, adapted from Freida McFadden's bestselling novel with over 1.6 m copies sold worldwide.
  • Film opens strong with $19m debut in North America, marking comeback after recent box office disappointments.
  • Director Paul Feig reveals extra ending not featured in original book to surprise devoted fans.

Sydney Sweeney says she is committed to choosing films that will "impact and hopefully save people's lives" as she promotes her latest psychological thriller The Housemaid.

The 28-year-old American actor, who has appeared in two films this year addressing domestic violence, The Housemaid and boxing biopic Christy told the BBC she takes "a lot of care" when portraying such sensitive roles.

The film tackles Nina Winchester's complex mental health strugglesLionsgate

"Being able to have a film that's on a more commercial level talk about a very difficult topic is important," Sweeney explained.

Twisted psychological thriller

The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden's 2022 international bestseller, has generated considerable buzz particularly among TikTok's reading community.

Sweeney stars as Millie Calloway, a housemaid employed by the wealthy Winchester couple, played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. "I love complex, juicy, crazy, twisted stories. This is a dream project," she said.


Seyfried and Sweeney were specifically cast due to their striking physical similaritiesGetty Images

Seyfried and Sweeney were specifically cast due to their striking physical similarities, though Seyfried noted their connection runs deeper. "There's a similarity between us that is uncanny, and it's really fun to work with people [who] are doing life in a similar way, have similar ideals about the job and life," she revealed.

The pair developed a "dynamic" that allowed them to "go to these crazy places and discover so much more" within their characters.
The film tackles Nina Winchester's complex mental health struggles alongside themes of psychological abuse.

Seyfried, known for Mamma Mia! and Mean Girls, emphasised the importance of authenticity. "You have to play it as realistic as possible because it needs to reflect real life," she said, hoping audiences "come out with a better understanding of domestic violence".

Impact and reception

Director Paul Feig admitted feeling "nervous" about handling domestic abuse sensitively, deliberately avoiding physical violence to focus on psychological torment.


Sklenar noted his characters Andrew Winchester in The Housemaid and Atlas Corrigan in It Ends With Us are "polar opposites". Lionsgate

Sklenar, who also appeared in It Ends With Us, described taking on abuser roles as "challenging". He noted his characters Andrew Winchester in The Housemaid and Atlas Corrigan in It Ends With Us are "polar opposites".

"When it comes to acting, you can try all you want, but ultimately sometimes it just affects you," he admitted.

The topic gained heightened attention following criticism of 2024's It Ends With Us promotional campaign, which was accused of romanticising abuse rather than addressing it directly.

The Housemaid has received largely positive reviews, with the Guardian awarding four stars and praising the cast's "terrific gusto".

The film's strong $19m North American opening provides welcome relief for Sweeney following recent controversies over her American Eagle campaign and several box office disappointments.

With two published sequels to McFadden's novel, further film adaptations could follow. Feig revealed he has "restored" elements beloved by readers while adding "an extra ending that's not in the book" to surprise fans with something unexpected.

