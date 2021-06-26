Website Logo
  Saturday, June 26, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
Entertainment

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 nearing completion

Sushmita Sen (Photo credit: STR/AFP/GettyImages)

By: MohnishSingh

Sushmita Sen received overwhelming response for her power-packed performance in Disney+ Hotstar’s high-profile streaming show Aarya (2020). The nine-episode series, created by Ram Madhvani, marked her return to acting after a long gap of several years.

As was expected, Sen impressed critics and audiences alike with her superlative performance in the show, which is a remake of Dutch series Penoza. After garnering rousing response for season 1, the same team is returning with season 2 soon.

Sharing details about the second season during an Instagram Live session on Friday, Sen said that she hopes that the new chapter will also be received well by the audiences. “The last schedule of Aarya is left and it is not a long one. It should be done very soon. What is important is the love and appreciation you have given Aarya. When we come back, you have to love season two. You have to wait for good things,” she said.

Sen thanked her fans for their love and support throughout her career. “You guys have inspired me, every day, for decades now. To be a better person, to be giving, because that is what you have done for me,” said the actress.

Aarya features Sen in the titular role of a happily married woman, whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot dead.   After the incident, she finds out that Tej may have been involved in an illegal drug racket, which now threatens her family.

The first season of Aarya also featured Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kripalani, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao and Sugandha Garg in important roles. A few of them are expected to reprise their roles in the second season as well.



