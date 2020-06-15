Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara to premiere on OTT

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on 14th June, will last be seen in Fox Star Studios’ much-awaited romantic film Dil Bechara. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is an official remake of Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars (2014).

Previously titled Kizie Aur Manny, Dil Bechara was slated for its release on May 8, 2020. The film, however, could not hit the marquee on the scheduled date due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Rumours had been rife lately that the makers were contemplating a direct-to-digital release after the film missed its theatrical release.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Dil Bechara is indeed heading for its digital premiere. Buzz has it that Disney+Hotstar has obtained the digital rights of the movie and an official announcement is expected to be made very soon.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara also features newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and seasoned actor Saif Ali Khan in important roles. The film has music by Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman.

The movie has faced several delays in its release. It was originally set to arrive in theatres on 29th November, 2019. But its release was postponed from November 29, 2019, to May 8, 2020. Dil Bechara, like a lot of other films, was facing the issue of whether to wait for its theatrical release or release it online.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie premiered on Netflix. Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore (2019) was his last theatrical release, which went on to do exceptional business at the box-office. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others.