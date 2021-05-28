Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau

Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

On Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad and brought him to Mumbai. He has been arrested in the drug case linked to the actor’s death.

An official told PTI, “Pithani’s alleged role in the drug case, that emerged post the actor’s death, came to light during the NCB’s investigation and hence he was arrested.”

The official said that a team of the NCB, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, had launched a search for Pithani who was traced in Hyderabad.

Pithani was staying with Sushant at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai, and was there in the house when the actor was found hanging in his room. Last year, Mumbai police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had questioned Pithani regarding the actor’s demise.

Last year, during their probe, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had also questioned Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Rahul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was also arrested by NCB and after a month was released on a bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020.