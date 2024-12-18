Bollywood's Christmas releases promise surprise cameos

Buckle up for 2 Christmas releases starring big names, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan. Firstly, Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Salman Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to be released on December 25. The movie, written by Kalees and Sumit Arora, is directed by Kalees and bankrolled by Atlee. It is believed to be an adaptation of the popular 2016 Tamil film Theri, However, last week, Varun Dhawan, in an interview, clarified that Baby John is not a direct remake of Theri, but rather an adaptation with a fresh take on the original.
The trailer, with a predominant shade of red in its colouring, has set the tone for becoming a good action thriller. IMDb says the movie “revolves around a DCP who transforms and travels to different places to safeguard his family”. You can expect a perfect blend of high-octane stunts and powerful performances by the cast as it has passed the vibe to become a mass entertainer. From the stills of Varun’s entry to Jackie Shroff’s acting, the audience is sure to be enchanted by some top-notch screen presence.
Secondly, we have Alia Bhatt’s Alpha on the list, which will also be released on December 25. After her gripping and A-class performance in Jigra, Alpha by Yash Raj Films, is all set to present her in its first female-led action-thriller in the YSR Spy Universe. Besides Alia, the film will feature Sharvari, promising a thrilling and action-packed cinematic experience. The movie, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, will be a milestone for YRF as it will follow two female super agents taking the lead in the Spyverse. The Chopra-Rawail duo is expected to deliver a fascinating experience. Pair that up with the Alia-Sharvari duo, and you have a potential blockbuster. Could this be a prelude to something bigger? Let’s wait and see.