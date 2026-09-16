Jyotika and Suriya’s 20th anniversary isn’t about a perfect marriage, and her vows explain why

Highlights
- Jyotika and Suriya renew their wedding vows as they celebrate 20 years of marriage.
- Jyotika says their milestone is about embracing imperfections, sacrifices and understanding.
- She calls Suriya her “equal, confidant, gossip partner and best friend”.
Jyotika and Suriya have marked 20 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows, but the actress made it clear that their milestone was not about celebrating a perfect relationship.
Instead, Jyotika chose to celebrate the imperfections, adjustments, sacrifices and friendship that have shaped their life together.
The actress shared a video from the vow renewal on Instagram in collaboration with Suriya. Titled “The Sequel”, the post looked back on their journey while looking ahead to the next 20 years.
‘This is not a celebration of a perfect marriage’
In her emotional note, Jyotika described their two decades together as “20 years of love and war”, before explaining why she wanted to celebrate their relationship in a different way.
“This is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly,” she wrote.
She described them as “the imperfect us, with the perfect understanding”, reflecting on how they had grown together over the years.
Jyotika also spoke about choosing happiness and appreciating the life they have built. One of her vows was to remain positive and celebrate life, particularly because she feels loved and respected by Suriya.
Jyotika’s vows focus on family and friendship
Among her vows was a promise never to complain. Rather than expecting life or marriage to be perfect, Jyotika said she wanted to accept its gaps and imperfections.
She also vowed to be thankful for waking up beside Suriya and for their children, who she said had given her life meaning.
Another vow focused on health, which she described as “the only true asset we ever build”.
For their children, Jyotika promised to be the best mother, not simply through cooking, cleaning or helping, but through being happy and creating memories they would want to relive.
‘My equal, your confidant and your best friend’
Jyotika’s final vows centred on her relationship with Suriya as both a husband and a friend.
She promised to remain an “imperfect wife” who may fight with him but also makes up and grows closer to him through those experiences.
Most importantly, she said she wanted to cherish their friendship.
Jyotika described Suriya as her “equal”, “confidant”, “gossip partner” and “best friend”, alongside being her husband and the father of their children.
As they renewed their vows after 20 years of marriage, she ended by looking towards the next two decades with the same idea that shaped her message: an imperfect relationship can still have a deep understanding.