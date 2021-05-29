Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790

HEADLINE STORY

Surge testing expanded in Lancashire after spike in Covid-19 Indian variant cases

People shop and go about their daily life in Bolton town centre (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

 

SURGE TESTING is being expanded across parts of Lancashire following the recent spike of Covid-19 Indian variant cases in the area, Britain’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said on Friday (28). 

NHS Test and Trace in partnership with local authorities has launched additional testing and genomic sequencing across Lancashire. Additional mobile testing units are being deployed to higher educational settings while door-to-door testing is also taking place to find and isolate cases, DHSC said. 

People who are tested positive for the Indian variant reportedly told to self-isolate and their contacts are being identified.

Along with increased testing in the Lancashire boroughs, “enhanced contact tracing”, where tracers look back over an extended period of time to determine the route of transmission, will be used for those who will test positive for a variant of concern.

Cases of the Indian variant have more than doubled in a week, with 6,959 confirmed up to Wednesday (26), as health secretary Matt Hancock revealed that up to 75 per cent of all new Covid infections being recorded in the country are the new variant cases.

The highest Covid-19 rates are currently in Bolton, Blackburn with Darwen and Rossendale, which respectively saw 403, 355, and 212 cases per 100,000 people during last week.

The new variant, which is considered one of the reasons behind the ongoing deadly second wave in India, is also thought to be the cause behind the recent spike seen in Britain’s fresh Covid numbers, with daily new cases crossing 3,000 for the first time since mid-April.

The increase in the Indian variant cases has sparked fresh concerns over stage four of prime minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown though experts have said that vaccines are effective against the Indian variant as well.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
US and India will tackle the Covid-19 pandemic together, says Blinken
HEADLINE STORY
India’s daily Covid-19 cases lowest in 45-days
HEADLINE STORY
UAE to host remaining matches of IPL 2021 in September-October
HEADLINE STORY
India’s latest Covid surge kills more than 500 doctors; hundreds become sick
News
Single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for use in Britain
News
Bereaved families call for immediate inquiry after Cummings’ testimony
INDIA
India-US vaccine partnership can make real difference, says Jaishankar 
News
Indian variant doubles in UK posing threat to roadmap out of lockdown
News
Regulators urge healthcare leaders to develop ‘inclusive policies and processes’ to tackle racism
HEADLINE STORY
India reports lowest daily Covid-19 infections in 44 days
UK
Johnson rejects ex-aide’s claims, says no relation to reality
News
Equalities activist Lord Woolley calls for mandatory disclosure of ethnicity pay gap data
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings