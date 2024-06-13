  • Thursday, June 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

Reviews

Superb Royal Albert Show redefines Sufi music

ORCHESTRAL QAWWALI PROJECT

By: Asjad Nazir

THERE are special history-making concerts where everything comes together to create a perfect moment in time. One of those occurrences happened at the Royal Albert Hall in London recently.  

The UK’s leading live music venue saw a melting pot of contrasting influences come together as a beautiful ball of energy that radiated power in the most spectacular way.  

It was all built around arguably the most exciting British Asian music act, right now. Orchestral Qawwali Project presented Sufi classics in a way that crossed cultures, generations and musical barriers. 

 The giant heartbeat of it all was the incredible vocals of Abi Sampa and the arrangements of incredibly talented musician Rushil Ranjan.  

They painted much-loved Sufi classics on a giant canvas that included the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Philharmonic Choir. There were also leading south Asian musicians and performances from some of the UK’s finest dance talents.  

A major highlight was a hypnotic rendition of Man Kunto Maula, combining the emotion-filled vocals of Sampa with a stunning dance performance from Vidya Patel. There was an equally affecting rendition of the song Ghar Aa, with a performance by the dynamic Aakash Odedra Dance Company, which ended in the most spectacular and colourful way.  

There were also sombre moments in a show that captivated audiences. It all led towards a rousing finale with a sold out audience on their feet for revered classic Mast Qalandar, which included an explosive percussion solo. 

 The show finally concluded with a stripped back emotion filled slower number, which was performed beautifully by Sampa and Ranjan.  

Both confirmed themselves as one of the most exciting musical dreams in world music, with a show that will be remembered for many years to come. Those present will likely carry memories of that perfect night forever.  

Related Stories

Reviews
‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ review: Cricket couple romance could have been special
Reviews
Life-affirming book about loss leaves a lasting impression
Film
‘Munjya’ Review: Delivers laughter and jump scares in equal measure
Reviews
Fabulous stage musical for Hindi cinema fans
Reviews
New stage version of novel remains relevant
Reviews
Painful lessons in powerful play about Partition
Reviews
Stunning new stand-up show is a comedy delight
Reviews
RSC’s The Buddha of Suburbia a relatively faithful interpretation
Reviews
‘Mehek’ a perfect exploration of cross-generational love
Reviews
Silence review: Partition play is one-sided, flat, and disappointing
Reviews
Food stories from around the world leave you hungry for more
Reviews
Pratibha Singh Baghel headlines a perfect concert

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Superb Royal Albert Show redefines Sufi music
‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ review: Cricket couple romance could have…
starmer-labour-manifesto
Labour manifesto to promise growth
Voters without photo ID urged to get alterative
Labour MP impressed by Sigma Pharmaceuticals operation
Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×