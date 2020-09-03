Sunny Singh confirms Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2 and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 on the anvil

After giving us two back-to-back blockbusters in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), the terrific trio of Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh will join forces once again. Singh has confirmed that the three of them will be coming together to star in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2 and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3.

Talking to a publication, the young actor said that filmmaker Luv Ranjan has some ideas in mind for the second and third parts of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama respectively.

“Luv sir has something in mind, though the timelines have yet to be decided. But Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will definitely have a sequel while Pyaar Ka Punchnama will have a part 3,” confirmed the actor.

Speaking of Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh said that they have stayed in touch via calls and messages during the Coronavirus lockdown. They stay close by and even their parents take walks together.

He added that they will have a blast reuniting in these films or some other. “I am sure we will have a blast when we reunite for these films or any other. We stay close by and our families take walks together at a nearby garden. So, now we are family friends,” he beams.

For the uninitiated, Sunny Singh began his acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagi Kay and also starred in Shakuntala. After a brief stint on television, he made his foray into Bollywood with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), followed by Luv Ranjan’s Akaash Vani (2013).

“I got into TV by chance, but even as a kid, I wanted to be a movie star. So, I groomed myself, took classes in acting, dancing, and even action, met people, and was rejected several times till I met Luv sir and things finally fell in place. Rejections are a part of every industry, but I was confident I would live my dream one day. It takes time, but eventually, talent speaks,” he signed off.