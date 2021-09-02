Website Logo
  Friday, September 03, 2021
Entertainment

Sunny Leone’s much-awaited historical horror comedy titled OMG

Oh My Ghost (OMG) Poster (Photo credit: White Horse Studios)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Tera Intezaar (2017), Sunny Lone has multiple projects on her platter right now. Aside from Hindi, she is set to appear in starring roles in a couple of south Indian films as well. One of her upcoming films includes a fantasy historical horror-comedy, directed by Yuvan.

On Thursday, the makers announced that they have finally locked the official title of their film. Also starring Sathish and Sanjana in significant roles, the film has been titled OMG (Oh My Ghost).

The makers announced the title of the film by dropping a poster. “The title look of Sunny Leone’s new Tamil movie Oh My Ghost (OMG). A horror comedy family entertainer,” they wrote on Twitter.

Produced by Veera Shakthi and K Sasi Kumar under the banner of Vau Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios, Oh My Ghost also features Dharsha Gupta, Sathish, Yogi Babu, and GP Muthu in supporting roles.

The story of the historical horror-comedy takes place around 1000 years ago, apparently in the era of Cleopatra. There is no update on the official release date of the film. The makers are expected to announce the date soon.

In addition to Oh My Ghost, Sunny Leone will also be seen in the much-awaited Tamil-language historical drama and war film Veeramadevi wherein she plays the title role. The film has been shot on a lavish scale, we hear.

The actress also headlines Santhosh Nair’s Malayalam film Rangeela and Sreejith Vijayan’s Tamil film Shero. The latter marks her debut in Kollywood. Leone also plays lead roles in the upcoming bilingual films Helen and Koka Kola. Both films will hit screens in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

