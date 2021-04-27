Sunny Leone commences shoot for her next Malayalam film Shero

By: Mohnish Singh

While shooting activities have been put on hold in several parts of India due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone recently landed in Kerala to start shooting for her forthcoming Malayalam film Shero.

And if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by, Leone is having a gala time on the sets of her film. In the video, the Jism 2 (2012) actress can be seen brushing her driving skills, as she gears up to perform a chasing sequence in the film. “Who even needs to learn how to drive properly 🤷🏼‍♂️ Prepping for a chase sequence for Shero ♀️,” she captioned the video.

Directed by Sreejith of Kuttanadan Marpappa (2019) fame, Shero features Sunny Leone in the role of a South Indian woman. Touted to be a psychological thriller, the film will also hit theatres in multiple South languages including Malayalam.

Shero marks Leone’s second full-length film in Malayalam. Filmmaker Santosh Nair’s Rangeela will mark her debut in Mollywood. The makers completed the first leg of the shoot for Rangeela prior to the first outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The actress has earlier appeared in a cameo in the Mammootty starrer Madhura Raja (2019).

Aside from Shero, Sunny Leone will also be seen in a web series named Anamika. The series is being directed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress also has two bilingual films – Koka Kola and Helen – in the pipeline. Both films will simultaneously release in Hindi and Tamil.

