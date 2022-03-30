Sunny Deol to begin filming the remake of Malayalam hit Joseph in April

Kangana Ranaut (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sunny Deol, who currently has multiple projects in his hand, recently signed on to topline the Hindi remake of the successful Malayalam crime thriller Joseph (2018). M Padmakumar, who directed the original, is attached to helm the remake as well. Kamal Mukut is producing.

The latest we hear is that Deol is aiming to wrap up Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 soon and move on to shoot the remake of Joseph in April. A source in the know reveals that the makers have tweaked the storyline a bit to suit the Hindi audience.

“Sunny hopes to shoot it in the summer in a start-to-finish schedule. The narrative has been tweaked to appeal to the Hindi-speaking audience. The story is now set in Jaipur,” the source told an Indian publication.

While Sunny Deol is onboard to play the lead role, the makers are yet to cast actors for supporting characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

A source had earlier told another publication that Deol was bowled over after watching Joseph. “Sunny Deol is looking to switch gears by signing on for some strong content-driven films and is more inclined towards the thriller space. When Kamal Mukut approached him to feature in the remake of Joseph, he watched the film and was bowled over by the film. He only had one request and that is to keep the film as gritty and real, as the Malayalam original,” divulged the source.

The 2018 thriller revolves around a sharp-witted retired cop who is brought on board to investigate a chilling murder. In addition to Hindi, the film is being remade in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada also.

Apart from Gadar 2 and the remake of Joseph, Sunny Deol also has Chup and Apne 2 on his platter.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.