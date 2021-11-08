Website Logo
  Monday, November 08, 2021
Sunny Deol set to play a retired cop in the remake of Malayalam film Joseph

By: Mohnish Singh

Sunny Deol seems on a signing spree. The action star has signed on to headline a slew of interesting projects over the past few months, including Apne 2, Gadar 2 and Chup. He has already wrapped up R Balki’s psychological thriller, Chup.

The latest we hear is that Deol has added one more exciting project to his upcoming line-up. The star is set to feature in the Hindi remake of the 2018 Malayalam language crime thriller, Joseph. M Padmakumar, who helmed the original, is set to direct the remake as well. Kamal Mukut is producing.

“Sunny Deol is looking to switch gears by signing on for some strong content-driven films and is more inclined towards the thriller space. When Kamal Mukut approached him to feature in the remake of Joseph, he watched the film and was bowled over by the film. He only had one request and that is to keep the film as gritty and real, as the Malayalam original,” a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add that the paperwork has been done and the film is currently in the pre-production stage. The original film featured Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Athmiya Rajan and Malavika Menon in important roles.

Deol will essay the same character that Joju played in the original, which means he plays a retired police officer who has unique and sharp investigative skills. The actor will also sport a special salt and pepper look throughout the film.

We also hear that the remake of Joseph might get off the ground before the much-awaited Gadar 2 as the final screenplay and other pre-production aspects of the latter are yet to be locked.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

