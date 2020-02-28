Sunny Deol starrer Fateh Singh faces yet another delay

Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi gave Bollywood such commercially successful films as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghaatak (1996) before the duo had a fall out and never worked together again.

However, the actor-director duo had reportedly buried the hatchet two years ago and decided to join forces once again. They even announced their next collaboration called Fateh Singh, but it has been quite long and the project is yet to take off the ground.

According to a source in the know, Fateh Singh is facing an inordinate delay due to some budgeting issues. “Sunny and Raj ji, who had given us films like Ghayal, Damini and Ghaatak earlier, were seriously a deadly combination. Sunny and his director had fallen out earlier, but the news of them coming back together was welcome news. However, that was not to be, as the film’s budget became the main villain even before the movie went on the floors,” the source informed a publication.

Though no official announcement has been made, insiders reveal that Fateh Singh has now gone into cold storage. Fans were really excited to know that Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi were coming back, but this news is enough to throw cold water on their excitement.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Santoshi is presently busy with his next directorial offering, titled Bad Boy. The romantic comedy film, produced by Sajid Qureshi, marks the acting debut of Namashi Chakraborty, son of National Film Award-winning actor Mithun Chakraborty. Producer Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin is also marking her silver screen debut with the upcoming movie. Bad Boy is expected to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2020. However, the makers are yet to announce the official release date of the film.