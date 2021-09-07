Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Sunny Deol, Shruti Haasan and Revathi to star in R Balki’s next

Sunny Deol (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sunny Deol, who recently joined the cast of R Balki’s upcoming untitled film alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, has signed on to star in yet another directorial venture of the acclaimed filmmaker.

While their ongoing project is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, their next collaboration is an out-and-out family drama. Joining Deol on the cast of this family drama will be award-winning actress Revathi and Shruti Haasan. As per reports, Deol and Revathi play a married couple in the film with Shruti Haasan as their daughter.

“Through the lockdown, Balki zeroed in on two diametrically different subjects – a thriller and a family drama – which he plans to shoot in a quick succession. While the Dulquer Salmaan film is expected to be wrapped up by October, the family drama kicks off by year end/early next year. It is a sensitive subject, close to Balki’s heart and it did not take him a lot of time to get a go ahead from his set of actors,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

In addition to Deol, Revathi, and Haasan, the untitled family drama will feature several other actors in important roles and the casting for the same is currently underway. “Sunny and Revathi play a couple, who are into a turbulent marriage, with Shruti as their daughter. It is the story of how a daughter reignites the love between the middle-aged couple,” the source adds.

Aside from these two films, Sunny Deol also has Apne 2 in his hand. The boxing drama also stars his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol, and son Karan Deol. The Anil Sharma directorial is set to go before cameras sometime next year in London.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

