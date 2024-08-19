  • Monday, August 19, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Ex-home secretary Braverman earns big from India speaking engagement

Braverman was paid over £20,000, including travel expenses for her and her husband

Suella Braverman (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

A SPEAKING engagement in India earlier this year helped make former home secretary Suella Braverman one of the highest-paid UK politicians for her speeches worldwide.

The ex-home secretary, who has Goan roots, earned £20,520.60 from a prominent Indian media house in February, covering the costs of her and her husband’s flight and accommodation in India.

The details of additional income were revealed in the House of Commons ‘Register of Members Financial Interests’ for 2024-25 published this month.

“GBP 20,520.60 comprised of a payment of GBP 19,920.60 and accommodation for my husband and I valued at GBP 600,” reads the register entry.

Besides the Indian speaking engagement, Braverman, 44, who was re-elected as MP from Fareham and Waterlooville constituency in south-east England last month, earned £25,452.40 in April from Chosun Media in South Korea for speeches in the country’s capital of Seoul.

Other lucrative earnings included a speech in London and a series of newspaper articles for the Telegraph Media Group.

Related Stories
News

Three Pakistani security personnel killed in border attack from Afghanistan
INDIA

Modi to visit Ukraine after criticism over Putin meeting
US

Who is Jasveen Sangha, the ‘Ketamine Queen’, charged in Matthew Perry’s death?
News

US court approves extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India
UK

Two West Yorkshire men jailed for £100m drug scheme
UK

Air India crew member assaulted in London hotel
News

Somerset House closed indefinitely after major blaze
News

New mpox outbreak: What we know so far
News

Two rioters receive lengthy jail terms in wake of disorder
News

Immigration top concern in Britain for first time since 2016: Poll
News

Nationwide doctors’ strike in India over medic’s rape and murder
UK

Queen Elizabeth’s School celebrates strong A-level results
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Suella Braverman Ex-home secretary Braverman earns big from India speaking engagement
IMF’s Gopinath calls for lower tariffs and broader reforms to…
Mike Lynch British business mogul Mike Lynch feared missing as yacht capsizes…
Skyscrapers in Dubai Financial District The allure of Dubai for British Asians
Chhaava Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s Maratha epic to hit theatres on December…
Three Pakistani security personnel killed in border attack from Afghanistan