Ex-home secretary Braverman earns big from India speaking engagement

Braverman was paid over £20,000, including travel expenses for her and her husband

Suella Braverman (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

A SPEAKING engagement in India earlier this year helped make former home secretary Suella Braverman one of the highest-paid UK politicians for her speeches worldwide.

The ex-home secretary, who has Goan roots, earned £20,520.60 from a prominent Indian media house in February, covering the costs of her and her husband’s flight and accommodation in India.

The details of additional income were revealed in the House of Commons ‘Register of Members Financial Interests’ for 2024-25 published this month.

“GBP 20,520.60 comprised of a payment of GBP 19,920.60 and accommodation for my husband and I valued at GBP 600,” reads the register entry.

Besides the Indian speaking engagement, Braverman, 44, who was re-elected as MP from Fareham and Waterlooville constituency in south-east England last month, earned £25,452.40 in April from Chosun Media in South Korea for speeches in the country’s capital of Seoul.

Other lucrative earnings included a speech in London and a series of newspaper articles for the Telegraph Media Group.