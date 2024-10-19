How Sudhir Yaduvanshi’s magical voice is making a mark

The singer discusses his journey, inspirations, passions beyond music, and future.

Sudhir Yaduvanshi

By: Asjad Nazir

BRIGHT new talent Sudhir Yaduvanshi is lighting up Indian music with his singing ability.

The fast-rising star has built on memorable appearances in reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Rockstar, Dil Hai Hindustani, and Hunarbaaz with impactful songs such as Kaawaa Kaawaa from the acclaimed 2024 action film Kill. He also leads his own Sufi fusion rock act, Maya Bazaar Band, which regularly delights live audiences. With more songs and major collaborations on the way, Sudhir has firmly established himself as one to watch.

Eastern Eye caught up with the singer to discuss his journey, inspirations, passions beyond music, and future. He also revealed his biggest musical hero.

What first connected you to singing?

Accidentally, I got the chance to sing at my school’s annual function, and afterward, everyone elevated me to the status of the school’s rockstar. That’s where my journey began.

How do you reflect on your music journey so far?

It’s been an incredible rollercoaster, but as I continue chasing my dreams, I’m truly enjoying the ride.

What has been your most memorable moment?

There have been a few special moments. First, performing in front of AR Rahman sir and being named ‘best performer of the day’. Second, singing Shambhu for Akshay Kumar sir. And third, hearing my voice in a theatre for the first time with the song Kaawaa Kaawaa from the movie Kill.

Which of your songs is closest to your heart?

Of the songs that have been released, Kaawaa Kaawaa is very close to my heart. Most of my other tracks are yet to be released.

You are a versatile singer, but which genre do you prefer most?

I have a deep love for folk music. To keep today’s generation connected to their roots, I strive to create new sounds by blending folk tunes with modern elements.

Can you tell if a song will be a hit when you’re recording it in the studio?

It’s tough to predict before a release. In my experience, sometimes songs you’re not as fond of become hits, while those you love don’t always perform as well. So, it’s hard to say which will be a hit. However, the key is to approach every song with the mindset that it will succeed.

How important is live performance to you?

Live performance means everything to me. I love connecting with the audience and feeding off their energy, which brings me a deep sense of inner peace and fulfilment.

Who is your musical hero?

I have great admiration for Kailash Kher sir. The first song I ever performed on stage was one of his, and after that, I listened to his entire album. It ignited my desire to be a singer.

What music dominates your personal playlist?

I mostly listen to motivational, folk, rebellious tunes, and powerful, energetic cult tracks that inspire me. I always avoid melodrama in my music choices.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

It’s my dream to collaborate with MM Keeravani sir. I feel connected to his music from the very first note, and I believe his songs are meant for me.

Do you have any ambitions outside of music?

Yes, I have one goal: to play in the Celebrity Cricket League. Cricket is my form of meditation.

What are your biggest passions away from work?

Undoubtedly, my passions include cricket, bike riding, and continuously discovering something new within myself.

Tell us something not many people know about you.

Few people know that I can dance and whistle to any song. I also write songs.

What inspires you?

My work itself is my inspiration. I learn from every person, find inspiration in different things, and move forward by letting go of what doesn’t work. The selfless love of animals inspires me. Staying up late to create songs is inspiring. Pursuing dreams far from home and achieving them for loved ones is inspiring. Inventing something new when there is a lack of work inspires me. The simplicity of Arijit Singh is also a source of inspiration. If you look closely, each day brings something to motivate and inspire us, as well as things that demotivate. It’s up to us to take the good and leave the bad.